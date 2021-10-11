KeyCorp Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) – Research analysts at KeyCorp upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Public Storage in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, October 8th. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $12.40 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $12.37. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Public Storage’s FY2022 earnings at $13.75 EPS.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.96). Public Storage had a net margin of 46.87% and a return on equity of 31.12%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share.

PSA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Public Storage from $315.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on Public Storage from $296.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Public Storage from $315.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $313.58.

Public Storage stock opened at $299.72 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $313.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $294.96. The firm has a market cap of $52.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.28, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $212.22 and a 52-week high of $332.95.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 75.40%.

In other Public Storage news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.07, for a total transaction of $151,695.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 3,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.70, for a total value of $1,280,880.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,440 shares of company stock valued at $17,531,077 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 1.4% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Public Storage by 1.1% in the second quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC raised its stake in Public Storage by 3.4% in the second quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Public Storage by 21.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Public Storage by 4.0% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 78.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

Featured Article: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.