Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$34.63.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KEY. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$34.00 price objective on Keyera and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Keyera in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. TD Securities upped their price objective on Keyera from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Keyera to C$36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Keyera from C$33.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

In other Keyera news, Director James Vance Bertram sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.00, for a total transaction of C$1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 669,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$20,082,000.

KEY opened at C$31.62 on Monday. Keyera has a 12 month low of C$18.04 and a 12 month high of C$35.75. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.38, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$31.46 and a 200 day moving average price of C$30.74.

Keyera (TSE:KEY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C($0.10). The company had revenue of C$1.03 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Keyera will post 1.9600001 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st. Keyera’s dividend payout ratio is presently 347.83%.

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The company's Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

