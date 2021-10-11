KeyFi (KEYFI) Price Hits $0.33 on Major Exchanges

KeyFi (CURRENCY:KEYFI) traded down 21.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 11th. Over the last week, KeyFi has traded down 1.5% against the dollar. KeyFi has a total market capitalization of $831,766.71 and $2,924.00 worth of KeyFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KeyFi coin can currently be bought for about $0.33 or 0.00000580 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001746 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002026 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.12 or 0.00061320 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.80 or 0.00125357 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.51 or 0.00079449 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,176.96 or 0.99822168 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,538.62 or 0.06177884 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00002994 BTC.

KeyFi Profile

KeyFi’s total supply is 9,994,262 coins and its circulating supply is 2,503,895 coins. KeyFi’s official Twitter account is @keyfi_app

Buying and Selling KeyFi

