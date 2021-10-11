Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) Hits New 52-Week High at $15.29

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $15.29 and last traded at $15.29, with a volume of 101 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.04.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.17.

The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.12 and its 200 day moving average is $11.98. The company has a market cap of $925.47 million, a P/E ratio of -7.03 and a beta of 1.88.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.05). Kimbell Royalty Partners had a negative net margin of 86.40% and a positive return on equity of 3.75%. The business had revenue of $25.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.91 million. Analysts anticipate that Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.11%. This is a boost from Kimbell Royalty Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 136.26%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KRP. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $119,000. 25.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Company Profile (NYSE:KRP)

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP engages in owning and acquiring mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties. The company was founded on October 30, 2015 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

