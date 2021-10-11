Kin Reaches Market Capitalization of $138.87 Million (KIN)

Kin (CURRENCY:KIN) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 11th. Over the last seven days, Kin has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar. One Kin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Kin has a market cap of $138.87 million and $2.60 million worth of Kin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001745 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002015 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.96 or 0.00060963 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.02 or 0.00068045 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.67 or 0.00098821 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 21% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00003082 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.15 or 0.00124082 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.66 or 0.00079626 BTC.

About Kin

Kin (CRYPTO:KIN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Kin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,605,134,212,425 coins. Kin’s official message board is medium.com/kinfoundation . The Reddit community for Kin is /r/KinFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kin’s official Twitter account is @kin_foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kin’s official website is www.kin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Kin is a decentralized ecosystem composed of a group of digital services launched by Kik. The Kin token is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency that is to be used for daily online activities such as instant messaging, social media, tipping and payments within the Kin Ecosystem. The Kin token will also serve as the basis of interchangeability with other digital services. Kin is migrating to the new kin blockchain, which is a fork of the Stellar blockchain and is based on a technology different from that of the existing Ethereum-based Kin. Kin will be enabling all ERC20 Kin token holders to swap their tokens for the new Kin Coin, which will be native to the Kin blockchain. All participants in the Kin Ecosystem, token holders and developers alike, will be completing the migration over the coming months. Kin will provide several procedures for swapping ERC20 Kin tokens for the new Kin Coin. Kin is not mineable and does not use proof of work (PoW). Instead, Kin uses SCP, the stellar consensus protocol. “

Buying and Selling Kin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

