Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.42.

Several research firms recently commented on KMI. Mizuho increased their target price on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th.

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock traded up $0.34 on Monday, hitting $17.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 608,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,170,477. Kinder Morgan has a 1 year low of $11.45 and a 1 year high of $19.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $40.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.12.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 11.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 122.73%.

In related news, VP Thomas A. Martin sold 66,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $1,137,647.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Argent Trust Co increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 1.5% in the second quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 41,059 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 3.6% during the first quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,025 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 2.3% during the first quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 26,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 0.9% during the second quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC now owns 70,909 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 21.5% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,475 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.33% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

