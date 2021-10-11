Kingdom Game 4.0 (KDG) Price Tops $0.0035 on Major Exchanges

Kingdom Game 4.0 (CURRENCY:KDG) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 11th. One Kingdom Game 4.0 coin can currently be purchased for $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Kingdom Game 4.0 has traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar. Kingdom Game 4.0 has a market capitalization of $345,568.30 and $141,868.00 worth of Kingdom Game 4.0 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tiger King (TKING) traded up 220,317% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001740 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001993 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.42 or 0.00059865 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $73.35 or 0.00127558 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45.42 or 0.00078989 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $57,364.32 or 0.99759581 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,513.80 or 0.06110686 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Kingdom Game 4.0 Coin Profile

Kingdom Game 4.0’s total supply is 988,125,000 coins and its circulating supply is 98,793,771 coins. The official message board for Kingdom Game 4.0 is www.facebook.com/KingdomGameGlobal/notifications . Kingdom Game 4.0’s official Twitter account is @kingdomgame4 . The official website for Kingdom Game 4.0 is kingdomgame.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Kingdom Game 4.0 is a platform that paves the way for the change of Game system that is useful for the community. With the combination of talent and the revolution of technology, it aspires to create a new world, the Kingdom Game 4.0, where there is an inseparable connection among Game Publisher, Gamers and Agents network system. With the mission of bringing true value, guaranty the in-game assets for Gamers, practical benefits to Agents and that is why Kingdom Game 4.0 was born. “

Buying and Selling Kingdom Game 4.0

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kingdom Game 4.0 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kingdom Game 4.0 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kingdom Game 4.0 using one of the exchanges listed above.

