Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Shares Gap Up to $28.45

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $28.45, but opened at $29.60. Kingsoft Cloud shares last traded at $29.08, with a volume of 6,756 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KC. Nomura cut Kingsoft Cloud from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Nomura Instinet restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 price target (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Kingsoft Cloud in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kingsoft Cloud from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.80.

The stock has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.73 and a beta of 1.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.73.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.10). Kingsoft Cloud had a negative return on equity of 10.07% and a negative net margin of 10.68%. The firm had revenue of $336.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.16 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud in the first quarter worth $28,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Kingsoft Cloud by 43.6% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Kingsoft Cloud by 80.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 1,776 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Kingsoft Cloud by 252.2% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud in the first quarter valued at about $249,000. Institutional investors own 29.78% of the company’s stock.

Kingsoft Cloud Company Profile (NASDAQ:KC)

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare business, and others.

