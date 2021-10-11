KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $377.11.

A number of analysts have issued reports on KLAC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $380.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Susquehanna upgraded shares of KLA from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $380.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 6,617 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.92, for a total transaction of $2,222,782.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,293,325.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 204 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.98, for a total value of $72,007.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,835.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,174 shares of company stock valued at $5,950,888. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLAC. Cullinan Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of KLA by 19.2% in the third quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 12,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,225,000 after buying an additional 2,035 shares in the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. increased its position in shares of KLA by 11.4% in the third quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 1,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of KLA by 9.7% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of KLA by 23.2% in the third quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,033 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group increased its position in shares of KLA by 7.4% in the third quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,806 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KLAC stock opened at $326.05 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $342.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $326.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $49.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.21. KLA has a twelve month low of $190.21 and a twelve month high of $374.60.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $4.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. KLA had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 74.13%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that KLA will post 19.3 EPS for the current year.

KLA announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, July 29th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $1.05 dividend. This is an increase from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.87%.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

