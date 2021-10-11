KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Acquired by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,970 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in KLA were worth $20,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KLAC. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of KLA by 66.4% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,683,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $556,158,000 after purchasing an additional 671,773 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of KLA by 11.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,041,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,335,337,000 after purchasing an additional 425,090 shares during the period. Rokos Capital Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of KLA in the first quarter valued at about $108,371,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of KLA by 2,687.2% in the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 236,273 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,065,000 after purchasing an additional 227,796 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in KLA by 91.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 439,521 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $145,218,000 after acquiring an additional 210,252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

KLA stock opened at $326.05 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $342.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $326.80. The company has a market capitalization of $49.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.21. KLA Co. has a 1 year low of $190.21 and a 1 year high of $374.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.71.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $4.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. KLA had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 74.13%. Equities analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 19.3 earnings per share for the current year.

KLA declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, July 29th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is an increase from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.87%.

In related news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.16, for a total transaction of $146,227.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 1,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.89, for a total transaction of $382,619.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,174 shares of company stock worth $5,950,888. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KLAC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of KLA from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $380.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $380.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KLA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $377.11.

About KLA

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

