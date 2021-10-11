Klever (KLV) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2.04 Million

Klever (CURRENCY:KLV) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 11th. During the last week, Klever has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Klever coin can currently be purchased for $0.0385 or 0.00000068 BTC on major exchanges. Klever has a market capitalization of $130.69 million and $2.04 million worth of Klever was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001763 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001929 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.05 or 0.00058242 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.04 or 0.00125187 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.75 or 0.00075333 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56,385.99 or 0.99360093 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,455.04 or 0.06088266 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Klever

Klever’s genesis date was August 1st, 2020. Klever’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,397,615,776 coins. Klever’s official Twitter account is @klever_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Klever’s official website is www.klever.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Klever is a cryptocurrency platform designed to solve two big issues in crypto today. The crypto security problem and the user experience problem. Klever App enables participants to use the a vast selection of dapps on the blockchain, from games, entertainment, decentralized finance, and other p2p distributed ledger applications. The app's built-in Web Browser allows users to explore dapps, decentralized services, and products at the push of a button. “

Buying and Selling Klever

