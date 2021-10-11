Klimatas (KTS) Tops One Day Volume of $9.00

Klimatas (CURRENCY:KTS) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 11th. Klimatas has a total market cap of $6,655.01 and $9.00 worth of Klimatas was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Klimatas has traded 28.3% lower against the dollar. One Klimatas coin can currently be bought for $0.0092 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000131 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 41.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Klimatas Coin Profile

Klimatas (KTS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Klimatas’ total supply is 1,575,256 coins and its circulating supply is 722,904 coins. Klimatas’ official Twitter account is @KlimatasCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Klimatas is klimatas.com. The Reddit community for Klimatas is /r/Klimatas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Klimatas is an innovative project, centered at bridging the gap between the blockchain technology and investors involved in making sure that the sustainable development goals are met. Klimatas believes that investors can make a whole lot of profit from investing in innovative projects that will in the long run aid the sustainable development goals. “

Buying and Selling Klimatas

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klimatas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klimatas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Klimatas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

