Knights Group (LON:KGH) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Shares of Knights Group Holdings plc (LON:KGH) traded down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 422.92 ($5.53) and last traded at GBX 429 ($5.60). 20,480 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 132,902 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 430 ($5.62).

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 660 ($8.62) target price on shares of Knights Group in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.53) target price on shares of Knights Group in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 495 ($6.47).

The stock has a market cap of £358.02 million and a P/E ratio of 104.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 416.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 420.72.

In other news, insider Gillian Davies purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 428 ($5.59) per share, with a total value of £42,800 ($55,918.47).

Knights Group Holdings plc provides legal and professional services in the United Kingdom. It offers business services, in the areas of aviation, banking, commercial, corporate, data protection, debt recovery, dispute resolution, employment, highway claims, housing, immigration, intellectual property, real estate, regulatory, restructuring and insolvency, telecommunications, and tax.

