Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX) Given a €122.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX) received a €122.00 ($143.53) price objective from equities researchers at Warburg Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 34.33% from the stock’s previous close.

KBX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley set a €105.00 ($123.53) price objective on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Nord/LB set a €105.00 ($123.53) target price on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, August 13th. UBS Group set a €124.00 ($145.88) target price on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €113.00 ($132.94) target price on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €104.55 ($122.99).

KBX opened at €90.82 ($106.85) on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €98.74 and a 200-day moving average price of €100.91. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of €88.16 ($103.72) and a 12-month high of €117.24 ($137.93). The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.75.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. It offers intelligence entrance, power electrics and control technology, digital solutions for optimization of rail traffic, couplers, signal systems, stationary and mobile testing equipment, wiper and wash systems, and sanitary systems for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

