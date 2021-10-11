Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €104.82 ($123.32).

Several research firms recently issued reports on KBX. Kepler Capital Markets set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, August 16th. UBS Group set a €124.00 ($145.88) price objective on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Warburg Research set a €125.00 ($147.06) target price on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €95.00 ($111.76) price target on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Nord/LB set a €105.00 ($123.53) target price on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, August 13th.

Shares of ETR:KBX opened at €90.82 ($106.85) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $14.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €98.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of €100.91. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of €89.88 ($105.74) and a 52 week high of €117.24 ($137.93). The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.25.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. It offers intelligence entrance, power electrics and control technology, digital solutions for optimization of rail traffic, couplers, signal systems, stationary and mobile testing equipment, wiper and wash systems, and sanitary systems for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

