Koch Industries Inc. Invests $2.71 Million in Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM)

Koch Industries Inc. bought a new position in Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 328,661 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,708,000. Nano Dimension makes up about 1.1% of Koch Industries Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Koch Industries Inc. owned about 0.13% of Nano Dimension at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NNDM. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Nano Dimension by 572.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,684,932 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,424,000 after acquiring an additional 5,690,207 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Nano Dimension by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 12,967,241 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,389,000 after buying an additional 4,573,992 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Nano Dimension by 919.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,539,178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,403,000 after buying an additional 4,094,074 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Nano Dimension during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $19,716,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Nano Dimension by 526.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 825,044 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,088,000 after buying an additional 693,335 shares in the last quarter. 20.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NNDM traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.74. 50,691 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,662,189. Nano Dimension Ltd. has a 12-month low of $2.67 and a 12-month high of $17.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.87. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.52 and a beta of 2.35.

Nano Dimension Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides additive electronics in Israel and internationally. Its flagship product is the proprietary DragonFly lights-out digital manufacturing (LDM) system, a precision system that produces professional multilayer circuit-boards, radio frequency antennas, sensors, conductive geometries, and molded connected devices for prototyping through custom additive manufacturing.

