KOK (KOK) Tops 1-Day Volume of $3.53 Million

KOK (CURRENCY:KOK) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 11th. KOK has a market cap of $314.81 million and approximately $3.53 million worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, KOK has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. One KOK coin can currently be bought for $2.93 or 0.00005148 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001756 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.88 or 0.00043666 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $120.63 or 0.00211739 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.81 or 0.00094451 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001755 BTC.

KOK Coin Profile

KOK (CRYPTO:KOK) is a coin. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 107,333,422 coins. KOK’s official Twitter account is @KOKPLAYofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK PLAY is a decentralized digital content platform that was created through the combination of AI, big data, and the blockchain technology, which is currently in the spotlight. To solve the problem of the monopolization of the existing global platforms, it was developed to realize three values: 'Fair, Share, and Enabler.' KOK PLAY is a platform that allows all creators to fairly exploit the assets of the platform(Fair), share values, vision, and fair returns accordingly(Share), and ensures the creator’s freedom to create (Enabler). “

Buying and Selling KOK

