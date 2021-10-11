Koninklijke Philips NV (AMS:PHIA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Koninklijke Philips NV (AMS:PHIA) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €49.63 ($58.39).

PHIA has been the topic of several research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on Koninklijke Philips in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) price objective on Koninklijke Philips in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. UBS Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) price objective on Koninklijke Philips in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on Koninklijke Philips in a report on Friday, September 24th.

Koninklijke Philips has a twelve month low of €28.92 ($34.02) and a twelve month high of €36.12 ($42.49).

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.

