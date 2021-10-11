Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.00.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PHG. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. ING Group upgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 18,672 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,356 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 28,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 9,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,437 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. 8.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Koninklijke Philips will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.
Koninklijke Philips Company Profile
Koninklijke Philips NV is a technology company, which engages in the healthcare, lighting, and consumer well-being markets. It operates through the following segments: Personal Health, Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Other. The Personal Health segment focuses on healthy living and preventative care.
