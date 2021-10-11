Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.29.

KOS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Kosmos Energy from $2.40 to $3.95 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $3.70 to $7.80 in a research report on Monday, June 21st.

Get Kosmos Energy alerts:

Shares of Kosmos Energy stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $3.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,011,198. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -7.65 and a beta of 3.78. Kosmos Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.97 and a fifty-two week high of $3.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.24.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $384.12 million during the quarter. Kosmos Energy had a negative net margin of 15.40% and a negative return on equity of 37.20%. On average, analysts predict that Kosmos Energy will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 21,007,146 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $72,685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736,846 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,781,082 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $68,443,000 after acquiring an additional 619,644 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 17,172,684 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $59,417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275,030 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in Kosmos Energy by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 15,976,268 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,895,000 after purchasing an additional 100,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Kosmos Energy by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,816,827 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $40,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534,465 shares in the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kosmos Energy Company Profile

Kosmos Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The firms assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. It also maintains a sustainable exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins.

Read More: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Kosmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kosmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.