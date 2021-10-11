KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) PT Lowered to C$11.50 at Scotiabank

KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) had its price objective lowered by Scotiabank from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.20% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a C$11.00 price objective on shares of KP Tissue in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, KP Tissue has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$11.25.
KPT traded up C$0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$10.25. 9,750 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,823. The stock has a market capitalization of C$100.70 million and a PE ratio of -28.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$10.33 and its 200 day moving average price is C$10.36. KP Tissue has a 1-year low of C$10.00 and a 1-year high of C$13.73.
KP Tissue Company Profile
KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Away-From-Home. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and napkins, as well as manufactures private label tissue products.
Featured Story: What is the Beige Book?
Receive News & Ratings for KP Tissue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KP Tissue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.