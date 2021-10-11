KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) PT Lowered to C$11.50 at Scotiabank

KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) had its price objective lowered by Scotiabank from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.20% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a C$11.00 price objective on shares of KP Tissue in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, KP Tissue has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$11.25.

KPT traded up C$0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$10.25. 9,750 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,823. The stock has a market capitalization of C$100.70 million and a PE ratio of -28.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$10.33 and its 200 day moving average price is C$10.36. KP Tissue has a 1-year low of C$10.00 and a 1-year high of C$13.73.

KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C($0.21). The business had revenue of C$339.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$360.70 million. Equities analysts predict that KP Tissue will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KP Tissue Company Profile

KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Away-From-Home. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and napkins, as well as manufactures private label tissue products.

