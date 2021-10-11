Krios 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $24.00 (GIG)

Krios (CURRENCY:GIG) traded 571.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 11th. In the last week, Krios has traded up 612.8% against the US dollar. One Krios coin can now be bought for about $0.0122 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Krios has a market cap of $6.07 million and approximately $24.00 worth of Krios was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001272 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.82 or 0.00097644 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00006217 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $381.23 or 0.00666827 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0914 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Krios Coin Profile

Krios (CRYPTO:GIG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Krios’ total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 499,994,072 coins. Krios’ official Twitter account is @krios_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Krios is www.krios.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Gigacoin is a social currency designed to be used for trading Digital Items and 'In-Game Transactions'.GigaCoin achieves this by integrating a digital currency platform seamlessly in Various Games from RPG-based Games to Gambling and Sports Games, A Dedicated Digital MarketPlace, and Integration with all major social networks to make the process of sending and receiving money easy and fun for everyone. “

Krios Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Krios directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Krios should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Krios using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

