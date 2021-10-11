Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON) Hits New 52-Week Low at $17.55

Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $17.55 and last traded at $17.56, with a volume of 110 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.76.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KRON. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kronos Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Kronos Bio in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

Get Kronos Bio alerts:

The company has a market cap of $977.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.46.

Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.09. Research analysts forecast that Kronos Bio, Inc. will post -2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Christopher Dinsmore sold 9,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.91, for a total value of $201,330.99. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 105,549 shares in the company, valued at $2,312,578.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,567 shares of company stock worth $581,756. 31.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kronos Bio by 45.1% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Kronos Bio by 78.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kronos Bio by 148.7% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Kronos Bio by 213.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,184 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kronos Bio during the second quarter valued at about $189,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.33% of the company’s stock.

Kronos Bio Company Profile (NASDAQ:KRON)

Kronos Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel cancer therapeutics. The company's product engine focuses on dysregulated transcription factors and the transcriptional regulatory networks that drive oncogenic activity. Its lead product candidate is entospletinib (ENTO), is an orally administered, selective spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for acute myeloid leukemia patients.

Featured Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Kronos Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kronos Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.