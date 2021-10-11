KT Co. (NYSE:KT) Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc trimmed its position in shares of KT Co. (NYSE:KT) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 937,329 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 49,500 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.19% of KT worth $13,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KT. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in KT by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,774,789 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310,499 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in KT by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 46,559 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 5,583 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in KT by 10,209.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 218,349 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after acquiring an additional 216,231 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in KT by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,295,536 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,116,000 after acquiring an additional 54,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in KT by 75.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 314,904 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,918,000 after acquiring an additional 135,140 shares during the last quarter. 23.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KT alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of NYSE:KT opened at $13.08 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 7.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.84. KT Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $15.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

KT (NYSE:KT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 27th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter. KT had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 6.12%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that KT Co. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

About KT

KT Corp. engages in the provision of integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through the Customer and Marketing businesses. Its services include wire and wireless phones, internet, and other communication. The company was founded on December 20, 1981 and is headquartered in Seongnam-si, South Korea.

See Also: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for KT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.