Kubient (NASDAQ:KBNT) Shares Down 1.6%

Kubient, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBNT) shares traded down 1.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.05 and last traded at $3.08. 27,895 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 464,938 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.13.

Separately, Maxim Group lowered their price target on Kubient from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

The company has a market cap of $43.06 million, a PE ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 2.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.89.

Kubient (NASDAQ:KBNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.07. Kubient had a negative return on equity of 40.97% and a negative net margin of 381.48%.

In other Kubient news, Director Grainne M. Coen acquired 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.22 per share, with a total value of $51,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 21.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Kubient in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Kubient in the 1st quarter worth $114,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Kubient in the 2nd quarter worth $132,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kubient by 78.3% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 19,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 8,348 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Kubient in the 1st quarter worth $228,000. 6.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kubient Company Profile (NASDAQ:KBNT)

Kubient, Inc develops a cloud-based software platform for digital advertising industry. It develops Audience Cloud, a platform for real-time trading of programmatic advertising. The company's platform allows advertisers and publishers the ability to use machine learning during programmatic ad space auction.

