Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $87.75.

Several research firms have issued reports on KLIC. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $64.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th.

KLIC stock opened at $52.72 on Monday. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a 52-week low of $24.55 and a 52-week high of $75.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.58. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 1.24.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.51. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 31.70% and a net margin of 20.60%. The company had revenue of $424.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kulicke and Soffa Industries will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.95%.

In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, VP Zamir Shai Soloveizik sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $162,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen Ray Drake sold 1,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.71, for a total value of $89,577.29. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,000.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the second quarter valued at $38,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the second quarter valued at $100,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the second quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the second quarter valued at $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.57% of the company’s stock.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through the Capital Equipment and APS segments. The Capital Equipment segment consists of ball bonders, wedge bonders, advanced packaging, and electronic assembly solutions.

