Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) Price Tops $0.12 on Top Exchanges

Kwikswap Protocol (CURRENCY:KWIK) traded down 9.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 11th. Kwikswap Protocol has a market cap of $1.13 million and $128,669.00 worth of Kwikswap Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Kwikswap Protocol has traded down 0% against the US dollar. One Kwikswap Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000206 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Kwikswap Protocol Profile

KWIK uses the hashing algorithm. Kwikswap Protocol’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,497,188 coins. Kwikswap Protocol’s official Twitter account is @kwikswapdex

According to CryptoCompare, “KwikSwap is a Swap Protocol with Layer 2 Scaling powered by Ethereum, Polkadot and Plasma / OVM. The Protocol is currently V1 on Ethereum Mainnet and V2 on Polkadot / Plasma team is aiming for deployment approximately at the end of March 2021. KwikSwap allows the creation of token markets, own KWIK token, no need for KYC, features layer 2 scaling and the users always control their funds for a completely decentralized experience. Users can swap, create markets, add liquidity & stake. Users can trade with next to no fees and at lightning speeds. “

Kwikswap Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kwikswap Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kwikswap Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kwikswap Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

