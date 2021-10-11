Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $75.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America downgraded shares of Kymera Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kymera Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of KYMR traded down $3.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $52.52. 7,103 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 389,857. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.84 and a beta of 1.49. Kymera Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $29.93 and a 12-month high of $91.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.70.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.30). Kymera Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 21.01% and a negative net margin of 90.50%. The firm had revenue of $18.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.81 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 445.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Kymera Therapeutics will post -1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Kymera Therapeutics news, CFO Bruce N. Jacobs sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $601,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Richard Chesworth sold 54,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.37, for a total transaction of $2,719,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,719,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 383,563 shares of company stock valued at $22,750,586 in the last quarter. 23.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 73.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 9,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 4,114 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 60.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,831,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 259,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,605,000 after acquiring an additional 12,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $450,000. 51.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kymera Therapeutics Company Profile

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

