Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) Trading Down 3.7%

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) shares dropped 3.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $53.53 and last traded at $53.53. Approximately 1,062 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 389,857 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.60.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kymera Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Bank of America downgraded Kymera Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Kymera Therapeutics from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. B. Riley started coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kymera Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.17.

The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of -34.88 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.70.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.30). Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 90.50% and a negative return on equity of 21.01%. The business had revenue of $18.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.81 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 445.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Kymera Therapeutics news, CEO Nello Mainolfi sold 9,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total value of $542,252.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 461,214 shares in the company, valued at $27,742,022.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce Booth sold 242,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $14,770,113.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 383,563 shares of company stock worth $22,750,586 in the last quarter. 23.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 60.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 47.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 39,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 168.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. 51.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kymera Therapeutics

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

