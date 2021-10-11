L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $236.54

Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $236.54 and last traded at $236.44, with a volume of 5230 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $233.17.

LHX has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $238.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $233.69.

The company has a market cap of $47.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.03, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $228.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $220.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.08. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 8.17%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.17%.

In other news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 8,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.08, for a total transaction of $1,929,610.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas A. Corcoran sold 4,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.21, for a total value of $1,002,184.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 455,771 shares of company stock valued at $104,958,840 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1,173.7% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 947,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,790,000 after purchasing an additional 873,057 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,609,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,745,029,000 after purchasing an additional 716,260 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 1,535,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,194,000 after purchasing an additional 445,536 shares in the last quarter. Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $70,362,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 67.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 770,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,640,000 after acquiring an additional 310,281 shares during the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:LHX)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

