Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Holdings Lowered by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 28.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,536,046 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 610,517 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 1.59% of Laboratory Co. of America worth $423,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LH. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 178.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,060 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,312,000 after buying an additional 5,802 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,593,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 72,876 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $17,853,000 after purchasing an additional 5,689 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 8,107 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $147,000. Institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LH opened at $278.34 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $296.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $278.19. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52 week low of $190.00 and a 52 week high of $309.60. The company has a market capitalization of $26.83 billion, a PE ratio of 9.50, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $6.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.64 by $0.49. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 35.18%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 23.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $297.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $273.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $295.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.52.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.78, for a total value of $1,335,510.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

