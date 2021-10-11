LABS Group Hits Market Cap of $22.12 Million (LABS)

LABS Group (CURRENCY:LABS) traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 11th. One LABS Group coin can currently be purchased for $0.0106 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, LABS Group has traded up 27.8% against the U.S. dollar. LABS Group has a total market cap of $22.12 million and approximately $2.77 million worth of LABS Group was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001748 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001971 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.69 or 0.00058893 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $72.59 or 0.00126879 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.18 or 0.00077217 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57,280.63 or 1.00116805 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,454.74 or 0.06038296 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LABS Group Coin Profile

LABS Group’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,082,776,594 coins. LABS Group’s official Twitter account is @labsgroupio . The Reddit community for LABS Group is https://reddit.com/r/LabsGroupio

Buying and Selling LABS Group

