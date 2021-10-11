Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its holdings in Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 131,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,247 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.13% of Lamar Advertising worth $13,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising during the 1st quarter valued at $47,993,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 771.8% during the 2nd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 418,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,711,000 after purchasing an additional 370,596 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 421.3% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 384,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,158,000 after purchasing an additional 311,132 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,402,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $146,500,000 after purchasing an additional 263,559 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Lamar Advertising by 85.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 452,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,476,000 after acquiring an additional 207,782 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of LAMR stock opened at $116.86 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $112.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.85 and a beta of 1.48. Lamar Advertising Company has a one year low of $59.78 and a one year high of $119.44.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.32. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 27.71%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lamar Advertising Company will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This is an increase from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 17th. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is 78.43%.

Lamar Advertising Profile

Lamar Advertising Co engages in advertising services. The firm rent advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

