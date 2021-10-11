Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LDSCY) Trading Down 7.4%

Land Securities Group plc (OTCMKTS:LDSCY)’s stock price dropped 7.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.22 and last traded at $9.22. Approximately 248 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 2,440 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.95.

LDSCY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Land Securities Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Land Securities Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.90 and its 200 day moving average is $10.06.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a $0.4666 dividend. This is a boost from Land Securities Group’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.56%.

About Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LDSCY)

Land Securities Group Plc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in owning, developing and managing offices, shopping centers, and retail parks. It operates through the Central London, Regional Retail, Urban Opportunities, and Subscale Sectors segments. The Central London segment includes all assets geographically located within central London.

