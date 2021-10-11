Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP) Shares Gap Up to $14.50

Landos Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LABP)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $14.50, but opened at $15.17. Landos Biopharma shares last traded at $15.00, with a volume of 884 shares traded.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LABP. Jonestrading began coverage on Landos Biopharma in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Landos Biopharma from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Landos Biopharma in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Landos Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.83.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $601.37 million and a P/E ratio of -5.87.

Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $18.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.00 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Landos Biopharma, Inc. will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Landos Biopharma during the first quarter worth about $159,688,000. RTW Investments LP acquired a new stake in Landos Biopharma during the first quarter worth about $38,328,000. Logos Global Management LP grew its position in Landos Biopharma by 22.5% during the second quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 899,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,385,000 after buying an additional 165,106 shares in the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Landos Biopharma during the first quarter worth about $6,558,000. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new stake in Landos Biopharma during the first quarter worth about $4,334,000. 56.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Landos Biopharma

Landos Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate in development is BT-11, an oral lanthionine synthetase C-like protein 2 (LANCL2) agonist for the treatment of ulcerative colitis (UC), Crohn's disease (CD), and inflammatory bowel diseases.

