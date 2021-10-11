Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA) vs. Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) Financial Analysis

Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA) and Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) are both small-cap construction companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Landsea Homes and Green Brick Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Landsea Homes N/A 12.50% 6.33% Green Brick Partners 12.51% 21.27% 13.24%

16.3% of Landsea Homes shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.2% of Green Brick Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 75.7% of Landsea Homes shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 39.6% of Green Brick Partners shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Landsea Homes and Green Brick Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Landsea Homes 0 1 1 0 2.50 Green Brick Partners 0 1 3 0 2.75

Landsea Homes currently has a consensus price target of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 25.86%. Green Brick Partners has a consensus price target of $29.75, suggesting a potential upside of 38.69%. Given Green Brick Partners’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Green Brick Partners is more favorable than Landsea Homes.

Risk and Volatility

Landsea Homes has a beta of 0.1, meaning that its stock price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Green Brick Partners has a beta of 1.31, meaning that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Landsea Homes and Green Brick Partners’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Landsea Homes $734.61 million 0.55 -$36.64 million N/A N/A Green Brick Partners $976.02 million 1.12 $113.69 million $2.24 9.58

Green Brick Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Landsea Homes.

Summary

Green Brick Partners beats Landsea Homes on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Landsea Homes Company Profile

Landsea Homes Corp. provides building construction services. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

Green Brick Partners Company Profile

Green Brick Partners, Inc. engages in residential land development and homebuilding. It operates through the following segments: Builder Operations Central, Builder Operations Southeast, and Land Development segments. The Builder Operations Central segment segment represents operations of its builders in Texas. The Builder Operations Southeast segment includes operations of builders in Georgia and Florida. The Land Development segment sells finished lots or option lots from third-party developers to their controlled builders for homebuilding operations and provides them with construction financing and strategic planning. The company was founded by James R. Brickman on April 11, 2006 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

