Landshare Hits Market Cap of $2.14 Million (LAND)

Landshare (CURRENCY:LAND) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 11th. During the last week, Landshare has traded up 19.9% against the US dollar. One Landshare coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.57 or 0.00004501 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Landshare has a total market cap of $2.14 million and $186,413.00 worth of Landshare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Landshare alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001750 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.11 or 0.00043940 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002165 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $115.32 or 0.00201769 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.16 or 0.00094757 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001749 BTC.

About Landshare

Landshare (CRYPTO:LAND) is a coin. It was first traded on March 24th, 2021. Landshare’s total supply is 3,788,584 coins and its circulating supply is 833,748 coins. Landshare’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Landbox is a blockchain real estate project established based upon professional experiences in the existing real estate development and education industries. By utilizing “prop-tech” – a tech solution combining blockchain with real estate development – business development can be expanded. The first service product offered is “AuctionOK”, an online real estate auction service based on blockchain. This product is aiming to solve the various inconveniences of the existing offline-based real estate auction system. A patent application has been filed to provide an online, non-face-to-face real estate auction service using blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Landshare

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Landshare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Landshare should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Landshare using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Landshare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Landshare and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.