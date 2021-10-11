Largo Resources (NYSE:LGO) Shares Gap Up to $10.13

Largo Resources Ltd. (NYSE:LGO)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.13, but opened at $10.64. Largo Resources shares last traded at $10.60, with a volume of 400 shares.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Largo Resources from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Largo Resources in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Largo Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th.

The stock has a market cap of $686.32 million and a PE ratio of 31.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.96.

Largo Resources (NYSE:LGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $54.29 million during the quarter. Largo Resources had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 13.44%. Equities analysts anticipate that Largo Resources Ltd. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Largo Resources during the second quarter valued at $1,571,000. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC purchased a new position in Largo Resources during the second quarter valued at $2,494,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Largo Resources during the second quarter valued at $466,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Largo Resources during the second quarter valued at $46,582,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Largo Resources in the second quarter valued at about $247,000.

About Largo Resources (NYSE:LGO)

Largo Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of vanadium at the Maracas Menchen Mine located in Brazil. The firm mines and sells vanadium pentoxide flake, high purity vanadium pentoxide flake, and high purity vanadium pentoxide powder. It also focuses on the advancement of renewable energy storage solutions through its vanadium redox flow battery technology.

