Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.50.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LVS shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $60.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 20th.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Shares of Las Vegas Sands stock traded up $1.25 on Monday, hitting $39.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 520,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,675,636. Las Vegas Sands has a 52-week low of $35.59 and a 52-week high of $66.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.25. The company has a market capitalization of $30.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.87 and a beta of 1.38.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.09). Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 35.02% and a negative net margin of 32.53%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.05) earnings per share. Las Vegas Sands’s quarterly revenue was up 1096.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Las Vegas Sands by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 774 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. 36.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

Read More: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.