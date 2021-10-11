Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) Hits New 1-Year Low at $12.95

Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $12.95 and last traded at $12.97, with a volume of 2517 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.10.

SWIM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Latham Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Latham Group from $26.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Latham Group from $38.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Latham Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $180.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.00 million. On average, analysts forecast that Latham Group, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SWIM. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Latham Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Latham Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Latham Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $77,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Latham Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Latham Group during the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.86% of the company’s stock.

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools. The company offers in-ground swimming pools, pool liners, and pool cover products. Latham Group, Inc was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021. Latham Group, Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Latham, New York.

