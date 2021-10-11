Lazard Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,955 Shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,397 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $1,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Watsco by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 5,931 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Watsco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,160,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Watsco by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,926 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Watsco by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,658 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,061,000 after purchasing an additional 5,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Watsco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Watsco alerts:

NYSE WSO opened at $273.33 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Watsco, Inc. has a 52 week low of $216.25 and a 52 week high of $307.81. The firm has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a PE ratio of 30.37 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $277.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $281.99.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.56. Watsco had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.26 EPS. Watsco’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Watsco, Inc. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. Watsco’s payout ratio is 111.27%.

WSO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Watsco from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $309.00 to $304.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Stephens upgraded shares of Watsco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Watsco in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $281.33.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc engages in distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment and related parts. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning & heating equipment, and other specialized equipment, parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts; and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

Read More: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.