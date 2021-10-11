Lazard Asset Management LLC Acquires 35,628 Shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)

Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) by 107,963.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,661 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,628 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) were worth $1,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 218.6% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 943 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 26.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 115.6% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 370.9% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 2,458 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.40% of the company’s stock.

Get ZTO Express (Cayman) alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

NYSE:ZTO opened at $31.71 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.06 and a 200 day moving average of $29.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.15, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.22. ZTO Express has a 52 week low of $25.23 and a 52 week high of $38.96.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The transportation company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 9.37%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ZTO Express will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Profile

ZTO Express (Cayman), Inc provides comprehensive logistics services. It offers express delivery and value-added logistics services through a nationwide network partner. The firm also provides digital and privacy waybill and cloud printing. The company was founded by Mei Song Lai on May 8, 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Further Reading: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.