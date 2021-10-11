Lazard Asset Management LLC Acquires 5,546 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 262.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,656 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,546 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $1,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in SAP by 183.3% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 204 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SAP during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in SAP by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its position in SAP by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 351 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in SAP by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 414 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.18% of the company’s stock.

SAP stock opened at $135.44 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.00. SAP SE has a fifty-two week low of $104.64 and a fifty-two week high of $159.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $166.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.03.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The software maker reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.72. SAP had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 21.60%. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that SAP SE will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

SAP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America upgraded SAP from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on SAP from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.70.

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.

