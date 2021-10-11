Lazard Asset Management LLC Acquires 8,744 Shares of USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA)

Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) by 75.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,298 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,744 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 0.10% of USANA Health Sciences worth $2,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 4,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in USANA Health Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in USANA Health Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on USNA. Zacks Investment Research raised USANA Health Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 target price on shares of USANA Health Sciences in a report on Friday.

Shares of USNA opened at $95.71 on Monday. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.00 and a 1 year high of $107.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 0.85.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.09. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 33.65% and a net margin of 11.09%. The business had revenue of $336.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.20 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other USANA Health Sciences news, Director Gilbert A. Fuller sold 312 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.52, for a total value of $30,114.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert A. Sinnott sold 1,648 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.04, for a total value of $156,625.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,648 shares in the company, valued at $156,625.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,435 shares of company stock valued at $331,837 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops and manufactures nutritional, personal care and weight-management products. Its product line divided into four categories: Essentials, Optimizers, Foods, Personal Care and Skincare, and All Other. The Essentials Nutritionals category includes vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of advanced total body nutrition for every age group.

