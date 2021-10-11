Lazard Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 4,475 Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS)

Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,475 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,243,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of Virtus Investment Partners at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Virtus Investment Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,778,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,160 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,225 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Virtus Investment Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,362,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 63,409 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $17,613,000 after buying an additional 5,127 shares during the period. 82.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Virtus Investment Partners alerts:

NASDAQ:VRTS opened at $325.00 on Monday. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. has a one year low of $154.28 and a one year high of $333.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 19.39 and a current ratio of 19.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $311.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $283.52.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The closed-end fund reported $9.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.10 by $0.97. The firm had revenue of $210.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.34 million. Virtus Investment Partners had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 27.86%. On average, research analysts predict that Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. will post 35.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.25%.

In related news, EVP William Patrick Bradley III sold 175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $55,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen T. Zarrilli sold 1,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.55, for a total transaction of $507,234.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,265,841.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Virtus Investment Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

Virtus Investment Partners Profile

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is an asset management company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services to individuals and institutions. It offers financial solutions and products such as mutual funds, managed accounts, institutional, closed-end funds, Virtus variable insurance trust funds, and other portfolio.

Read More: The risks of owning bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Investment Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Investment Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.