Lazard Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,000 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $1,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 4,170.0% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 427 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 23.8% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 593 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 20.1% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 676 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

STX stock opened at $79.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69, a PEG ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.08. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $46.92 and a 1 year high of $106.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $86.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.80.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The data storage provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 130.74% and a net margin of 12.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 21st. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.85%.

In other Seagate Technology news, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 26,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.40, for a total value of $2,206,131.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 2,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.23, for a total transaction of $204,118.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,710 shares in the company, valued at $759,773.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,551 shares of company stock worth $3,309,190. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on STX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. UBS Group raised shares of Seagate Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Seagate Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.09.

Seagate Technology Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

