Lazard Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 321.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,436 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,397 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cerner were worth $1,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in Cerner by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its position in Cerner by 141.3% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cerner by 180.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Cerner in the 2nd quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in Cerner by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CERN shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Cerner from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Cerner from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Cerner from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Cerner from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.40.

In related news, EVP Daniel Devers sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total transaction of $697,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 9,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total transaction of $796,123.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 28,739 shares of company stock worth $2,273,398 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CERN opened at $71.07 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.04, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Cerner Co. has a 1-year low of $67.96 and a 1-year high of $84.20.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Cerner Co. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 24th. Cerner’s payout ratio is 35.92%.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

