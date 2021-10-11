Lazard Asset Management LLC Buys 1,641 Shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) by 11.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,082 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $1,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Impact Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Ensign Group during the first quarter worth $5,991,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in The Ensign Group by 24.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 124,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,647,000 after acquiring an additional 24,716 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in The Ensign Group by 10.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,066,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in The Ensign Group by 20.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 42,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,951,000 after acquiring an additional 7,170 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Ensign Group by 11.7% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

Get The Ensign Group alerts:

NASDAQ:ENSG opened at $72.51 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.98. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.05 and a 52-week high of $98.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.92 and a 200 day moving average of $84.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $638.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.03 million. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 20.82% and a net margin of 7.54%. Equities analysts forecast that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.052 per share. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.14%.

In other The Ensign Group news, Director Daren Shaw sold 500 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.37, for a total transaction of $43,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,982,607.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Securities decreased their target price on The Ensign Group from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Truist decreased their target price on The Ensign Group from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on The Ensign Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Ensign Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.40.

About The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services, as well as urgent care centers and mobile ancillary businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Transitional and Skilled Services, Senior Living Services, and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment involves in providing patients with medical, nursing, rehabilitative, pharmacy, and routine services, including daily dietary, social, and recreational services.

Read More: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for The Ensign Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Ensign Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.