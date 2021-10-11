Lazard Asset Management LLC Buys 2,806 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,806 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $2,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Global Payments by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,423,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $891,772,000 after purchasing an additional 436,041 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Global Payments by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,268,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $800,472,000 after purchasing an additional 715,042 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Global Payments by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,726,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $323,710,000 after purchasing an additional 53,783 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Global Payments by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,539,864 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $310,406,000 after purchasing an additional 60,110 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Global Payments by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,383,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $259,510,000 after purchasing an additional 173,721 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on GPN. Barclays cut their price target on Global Payments from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James cut their price target on Global Payments from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Global Payments in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Global Payments has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $219.35.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Steven Sloan purchased 2,946 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $169.87 per share, for a total transaction of $500,437.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 291,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,477,015.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.30, for a total value of $96,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders acquired a total of 4,686 shares of company stock worth $800,475 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GPN opened at $159.39 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.96, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $164.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.91. Global Payments Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.33 and a 52 week high of $220.81.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 10.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. This is a positive change from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.64%.

Global Payments announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, August 2nd that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Global Payments

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

