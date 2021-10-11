Lazard Asset Management LLC Buys 3,000 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 100.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $1,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TTWO. Bbva USA bought a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 74.4% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 73.2% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Infusive Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 6,450.0% in the first quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.08, for a total transaction of $25,293.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 61,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,770,852.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

TTWO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. MKM Partners decreased their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities cut their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Ascendiant Capital Markets dropped their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $216.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $150.00 price target (down from $225.00) on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.74.

Shares of TTWO opened at $173.69 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $20.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.96, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.54. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $144.58 and a 52-week high of $214.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $158.07 and its 200-day moving average is $169.85.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $711.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.64 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 19.45%. Take-Two Interactive Software’s quarterly revenue was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Take-Two Interactive Software Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets; and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

